services New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) There was no let up in chilly conditions in northern parts of the country today as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reeled under cold wave with train services hit due to fog.

There was some relief for people in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose in these states even as northern districts of West Bengal continue to experience chilly weather.

The national capital recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while train services were hit because of fog.

As many as 25 north-bound trains were cancelled, 25 rescheduled and 56 delayed as of 6 pm, the Northern Railway said.

The maximum temperature here was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Kashmir continued to be in the grip of cold wave as the mercury stayed below the freezing point. But, the Ladakh region got some respite from intense chill after the minimum temperature rose by several degrees.

Night temperatures across the Valley, except for Gulmarg, decreased marginally last night, while there was an improvement by several degrees in the Ladakh region, a MeT Department official said in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir capital recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius last night, up from minus 3 degrees on the previous night. The ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, an increase of over three degrees.

Kargil was the coldest place in the state at minus 14.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Leh at minus 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day period of harshest winter when the chances of snowfall are maximum. It ends on January 31.

The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai- Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Himachal Pradesh reeled under cold wave conditions with some respite for people in high-altitude areas of the state with day temperatures rising by a few notches.

Keylong and Kalpa registered a high of 9 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures were minus 4.6 degrees Celsius and minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Icy winds swept Uttar Pradesh forcing the administration in the state capital to order closure of schools till Monday.

Kanpur and Bareilly were among the coldest places in the state recording a low of 5 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state capital shivered at 7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab and Haryana, the minimum temperatures rose with Adampur being the coldest at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda in Punjab shivered at a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while Bhiwani in Haryana recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

In the desert of Rajasthan, there was some respite for people from intense cold as the minimum temperature rose by one to two degrees at most places.

Alwar was coldest in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius followed by 5 degrees in Rajasthan's hill station Mount Abu.

Northern districts of Bengal reeled under very cold conditions while temperatures rose in the state's western parts.

Coochbehar recorded its coldest night this season at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature rose to only 15.6 degrees as dense fog engulfed the district, the MeT department in Kolkata said.

Jalpaiguri was the second coldest at 6.3 degree Celsius while in the Gangetic plains, Krishnagar recorded a low of 6.6 degree Celsius.

Kolkata, recorded a minimum temeperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal, the MeT. PTI TEAM ANB .

