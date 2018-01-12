Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) Odisha government today invited Japan to invest in the state in view of its industrial friendly climate and policies.

The state's invitation to Japanese investors was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when he met Japan's Ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu here at the state secretariat.

Patnaik also mentioned about the visit of an Odisha delegation to Japan last year.

Patnaik said the Japanese industries have ample opportunities to invest in Odisha's food processing, steel, petrochemicals, auto and electronic manufacturing sectors in the state.

The chief minister also invited Japan to participate in the ensuing Make In Odisha conclave, 2018 as a partner country.

A release issued by the chief minister's office said the Japanese ambassador praised industrial climate in the state. He also said the cooperation between Odisha and Japan would be further strengthened in cultural and educational exchange besides in trade. PTI AAM RG .

