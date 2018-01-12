New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The office of a BJP MP from east Delhi has been given International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certificate for quality management.

Maheish Girri, a BJP MP from Vivek Vihar, expressed happiness over ISO 9001:2015 certificate given to his office, saying that it will ensure quality management resulting in better treatment to the visitors.

"Adoption of quality management system under the ISO ensures regular training and development of employees of the organisation," he said.

This certificate has been received for the system which is arranged to solve the problems of visitors reaching at parliamentary office and maintaining their proper record, Girri added. PTI VIT KJ .

