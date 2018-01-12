Balasore (Odisha) Jan 12 (PTI) One person was today detained for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl in Odisha's Balasore district.

The police said the girl who hails from Bageipur village had gone to a nearby forest to collect firewood when she was allegedly raped by a person of the same village last evening.

She informed her family members on her return home and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Police detained the accused and he and the victim were sent for medical examination today, the police said. PTI COR AAM KK KK .

