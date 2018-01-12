Malda, Jan 12 (PTI) The BSF has apprehended a man at Farakka PTS More in Malda district, near India-Bangladesh border, and seized two 'Tokay Gecko', an endangered nocturnal lizard species, from his possession.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials had specific information about the illegal transportation of the endangered lizard species to Bangladesh, a release issued by the paramilitary force said.

Two teams of BSF officials were stationed at PTS More and 18 Mile, College More, yesterday to check for suspicious activities. The team near PTS More saw two persons approaching them on a bike and intercepted them. The duo immediately tried to flee the spot but the team managed to detain one of them, the release said.

After preliminary questioning, the man identified himself as Md Nasiruddin Sheikh, a resident of Kaliachak town in Malda. The two 'Tokay Gecko', seized from his possession, were found to be 1.6 feet and 1.3 feet in size.

The inspector general of BSF South Bengal Frontier, PSR Anjaneyulu, has asked the field commanders to strengthen vigil along India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the increased smuggling activities and infiltration bids, the release added. PTI COR RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.