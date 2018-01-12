Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) In a sudden development, all eight legislators belonging to the AINRC, led by leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, met Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas here today, triggering speculation about the nature of their meeting.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) R Radhakrishnan, belonging to the All India NR Congress (AINRC), also accompanied the MLAs during their meeting with the Lt Governor.

Emerging from the meeting, former Puducherry chief minister Rangasamy told reporters outside the Raj Nivas that there was no "specific significance" in the 30 minute-long meeting.

"We only conveyed New Year and Pongal greetings to the Lt Governor and nothing more," Rangasamy said.

When asked about the reason for the meeting, the leader of the opposition said that "it is not a sudden meeting".

"We came here to convey our greetings to her," one of the MLAs told PTI, adding that the Lt Governor was "happy" to receive them.

This is the first time that all the opposition AINRC legislators had a meeting with the Lt Governor after the present Congress government, headed by V Narayanasamy, was formed in June 2016.

The meeting triggered speculation and the Raj Nivas was abuzz with activities as soon as the AINRC team arrived to meet with the Lt Governor.

Bedi and the Congress government here have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016. PTI CORR KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.