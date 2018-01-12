Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Nearly 726 people were detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, the government said today.

In a written reply to a question in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that 525 people were detained under PSA during the year 2016 and all of them were released.

In 2017, 201 people were detained under PSA, out of which 124 people were released and 77 were under preventive detention, Mufti said. PTI AB DK DPB .

