Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 96 government degree colleges are functioning in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 69 have their own campuses, state Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said today.

Bukhari gave the information while replying to a question in the Legislative Council.

The construction work of 20 degree colleges is underway out of which four are targeted to be completed by March this year, the minister said.

The state government has recently approved the opening of 17 new degree colleges in the state, he added.

He further said that the government has appointed 1,000 lecturers in the last one year and is going to fill additional vacancy of 1,000 lecturers in the coming time.

From now onwards, the government would start the academic curriculum in colleges only after their infrastructure is completed, he said.

Replying to a supplementary question related to the construction of degree colleges in Pahalgam, the minister said that the government would soon act upon it. PTI AB DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.