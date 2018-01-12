Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor B Rammohan today said a policy on parking of vehicles in the city would be prepared soon.

The Mayor, who held a meeting with the owners of hotels, malls, function halls and others, told them to have adequate parking space, a release issued by the GHMC said.

Observing that parking has become a major problem in many cities in the country, he said several measures, including putting in place special parking complexes, would be taken to address the issues related to parking.

Referring to the recent fire incident in Mumbai, he said fire safety measures should be put in place in hotels, restaurants and function halls.

Rammohan also said the hotels and restaurants should have rain water percolation pits for conservation of ground water. PTI SJR NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.