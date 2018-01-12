Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old patient who was scheduled to be released today from a state run hospital here, was found hanging there this morning.

Tapan Kumar Bauri's body was discovered inside a toilet of the male medicine ward of the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) by another patient.

"At around 6.30 a m, a patient found him hanging with his muffler in a toilet. He raised an alarm and when Bauri was brought down, he was already dead," PMCH Superintendent Dr Kameswar Biswas said.

The police were immediately informed, Biswas said adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Police investigation and postmortem reports would confirm the reason behind the patient's death," he said.

Bauri was admitted at the hospital on January 8 after he vomited blood at his residence.

Biswas said the patient has recovered and was scheduled to be released from the hospital today on request of his son.

Bauri's wife Mala and son Sunil had been with him in hospital since Monday.

Sunil said, "He did this when I was sleeping and mother had gone to the ladies' toilet. This is strange as he appeared happy at night." PTI COR NN .

