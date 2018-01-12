Sivaganga(TN), Jan 12 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants today hurled petrol bombs at the house of a fringe Hindu outfit leader in this district, causing damage to some parked vehicles, police said.

The motorbike-borne men threw three petrol bombs into the house of Balamurugan, south zone organising president of Hindu Makkal Katchi and fled the scene, police added.

Two motorbikes parked in the front portion of the house parked caught fire in the incident which was recorded on CCTV camera in the premises, they said.

While Balamurugan was away, his family members were present when the incident occurred.

Top police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar visited the place and conducted preliminary investigations. PTI CORR/SSN SS .

