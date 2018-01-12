Cong chief New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Sharmishtha Mukherjee took charge as the president of the Delhi Mahila Congress today at the Delhi Congress office here in the presence of senior leaders Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit.

Former Delhi chief minister Dikshit, who visited the Delhi Congress office after a long time, hoped that the Delhi Mahila Congress would gain in strength under Mukherjee.

"More and more women should be brought to politics and they should be given tickets for bringing them into the mainstream," she said on the occasion.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, who had faced criticism from Dikshit during last year's municipal polls, lauded the former chief minister's 15-year rule in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years, during which the city witnessed an all-round development," he said.

Maken was the parliamentary secretary to Dikshit and also served as a minister in her cabinet.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, said she would work hard to strengthen the Delhi Mahila Congress at the grassroot-level and protect the rights of women.

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev was also present on the occasion among other senior leaders of the Delhi Congress. PTI VIT RC .

