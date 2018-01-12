Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao today called for promoting regional languages along with Hindi and said that education in one's mother tongue helped understand other languages better.

Lamenting that the young generation is unable to converse in their own mother tongue, he said the power of science and technology should be used to promote regional languages.

He added that Hindi was not just a language but a cultural heritage and said Hindi played an important role in the nationÂ’s freedom movement.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the Raj Bhasha Sammelan (Official Language Conference) organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs at the campus of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers here.

The Governor presented awards to Central government organizations, nationalized banks and public sector undertakings for promoting the official language. PTI MR BNM .

