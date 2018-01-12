Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Youth Day.

Badnore called upon the people and the youth in particular to keep drawing inspiration from the teachings of Vivekananda and contribute in evolving a strong, united and progressive society.

Vivekananda was born on this day in 1863 in Kolkata and passed away on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. PTI VSD ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.