New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today congratulated ISRO for "creating history" by successfully conducting the PSLV C-40 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to @isro for creating history yet again. Your hard work and dedication has made India the pioneer of space program," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Today's success came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage. PTI ENM MP MIN .

