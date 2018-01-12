Rahul Gandhi congratulates ISRO for creating history
Published: 12th January 2018 02:33 PM
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 02:34 PM
New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today congratulated ISRO for "creating history" by successfully conducting the PSLV C-40 mission.
The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
"Congratulations to @isro for creating history yet again. Your hard work and dedication has made India the pioneer of space program," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Today's success came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage. PTI ENM MP MIN .
