Nainital, Jan 12 (PTI) In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court today directed the state government to abolish the age-old system of revenue policing.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Alok Singh passed the order while questioning the role of the revenue police in a dowry death case.

Dismissing the appeal of a dowry death accused for reduction of sentence, the court questioned the way of working of the revenue police.

The court observed that the more than century-old practice of revenue policing, which is still in vogue in many parts of the state, must be abolished within six months.

The bench ordered that a sufficient number of police stations must also be established.

This will include two police stations in each circle headed by an officer-in-charge of or above the rank of sub- inspector.

Registration of FIRs, investigation, etc. will be done only by the regular police and not by patwaris after six months. PTI Corr ALM GVS .

