Revenue policing to end in Uttarakhand
By PTI | Published: 12th January 2018 08:32 PM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 08:34 PM | A+A A- |
Nainital, Jan 12 (PTI) In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court today directed the state government to abolish the age-old system of revenue policing.
A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Alok Singh passed the order while questioning the role of the revenue police in a dowry death case.
Dismissing the appeal of a dowry death accused for reduction of sentence, the court questioned the way of working of the revenue police.
The court observed that the more than century-old practice of revenue policing, which is still in vogue in many parts of the state, must be abolished within six months.
The bench ordered that a sufficient number of police stations must also be established.
This will include two police stations in each circle headed by an officer-in-charge of or above the rank of sub- inspector.
Registration of FIRs, investigation, etc. will be done only by the regular police and not by patwaris after six months. PTI Corr ALM GVS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.