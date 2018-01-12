Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) There was some respite for the residents of Rajasthan from intense cold as the minimum temperature rose by 1 to 2 degrees at most places in the region, a MeT official said.

Alwar was recorded the coldest with 2.2 degree Celsius followed by 5 degrees in desert state's hill station Mount Abu, 6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.2 degree Celsius in Sriganganagar, 7 degrees Celsius in Sikar, and 7.7 degrees Celsius each in Pilani and Banasthali.

Among other areas, the temperature was recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius in Swai Madhopur, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Bundi, and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and Ajmer as well.

Maximum temperature also rose by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, remaining between 20.6 and 28.2 degrees Celsius, at most places in the state.

The weather is likely to remain dry with no change in temperature in next 24 hours, the MeT department predicted.

PTI AG MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.