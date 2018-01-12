Seoul, Jan 12 (AP) South Korea said today it has proposed a meeting with North Korea next week to discuss details of its participation in next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South.

The South's Unification Ministry said it suggested holding the meeting on Monday at the border village of Panmunjom with a delegation of three South Korean officials.

Earlier this week, the two Koreas held their first talks in about two years at the border village. They agreed to hold military talks and restore a military hotline.

The North also agreed to send a large delegation of officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others to the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The accords were widely viewed as a positive step following a year of escalating tension over North Korea's rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs. (AP) CPS .

