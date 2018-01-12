New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) With an aim to create awareness about its products from new and modernised mills, state-run SAIL organised a seminar that was attended by representatives of infra companies and government departments, among others.

The seminar on 'New Age Structurals with State-of- the-Art Technology' was held yesterday in Chandigarh, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said in a statement.

This was the second such seminar by SAIL to create awareness about its new products from the company's new and modernised mills. It was attended by eminent architects, infrastructure development companies, government departments and business owners, it added.

Before this, a seminar was recently conducted in Nagpur.

After modernisation, SAIL said, its "new mills are equipped to roll out more market oriented products suited as per the industry and retail sector requirements".

The products of SAIL include structurals, plates, coils, etc.

SAIL is ready to cater to the requirements of infrastructure and construction sectors. These structurals have the capability to be an important source for making large structural like Steel buildings, large godowns and are useful in various steel intensive industries, the PSU said.

The company further said it believes such initiatives will also help raising the steel consumption. PTI ABI MKJ .

