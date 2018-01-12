have happened: Justice Chelameswar New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Justice J Chelameswar, the second senior most judge in the Supreme Court, today said the administration of the apex court is "sometimes not in order" and many "less than desirable things" have taken place.

In an unprecedented move, Justice Chelameswar and three other senior judges today held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary.

Besides Justice Chelameswar, the other judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

"Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened...," Justice Chelameswar said.

The press conference was called at his Tughlaq Road residence here. PTI SJK RKS RRT SKV AAR MIN .

