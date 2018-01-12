panel New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders today met the members of a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee and sought relief for people from the sealing drive against commercial establishments not meeting norms.

According to a Delhi BJP statement, led by its chief Manoj Tiwari, the delegation conveyed the problems faced by people in Delhi due to the sealing drive undertaken by the municipal corporations on the instruction of the monitoring committee.

Tiwari alleged that successive agencies and governments in Delhi since 1998 are "responsible" for "unplanned" constructions.

"These agencies and governments are more responsible for unplanned constructions of properties than the traders of Delhi," he said, adding the matter should be looked into from a "humanitarian" point.

As far as possible, efforts should be made not to deprive the people of their trade and business, Tiwari said.

"They should be provided sufficient opportunity to defend themselves from the action of sealing or any other penal action, he said.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma objected to the sealing of godowns in the rural belt, saying, "The committee should withhold the sealing process and allow the government time to complete work on the policy regarding this." Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged the AAP government sat on files related to notification of 351 roads for commercial activities and has not initiated the process for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. PTI VIT NSD .

