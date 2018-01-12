Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Security forces apprehended a militant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Reformation (NSCN-R) from Khonsa, the headquarters town of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence sources said today.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the rebel, the Assam Rifles along with state police launched an operation and apprehended the cadre of the outfit from the town along with arms and ammunition, Kohima based Defence spokesman Col Chiranjit Konwer said today.

The arrested cadre was identified as self-styled 'Sergeant Major' Manhua Wangpan of the outfit.

A AK-56 assault rifle, live ammunition, extortion note, opium, brown sugar, extortion money, multiple debit and credit cards and other documents were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

On interrogation the rebel admitted to be an active part of the banned outfit since 2015.

He further revealed that he had come to Khonsa town for collection of extortion money. PTI UPL RG .

