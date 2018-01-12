Imphal, Jan 12 (PTI) Security forces destroyed illegal poppy plantation in the catchment areas of the Lava river in Manipur's Churachandpur district today, police said.

A combined team of security forces comprising of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and Narcotic officials destroyed the illegal poppy plant plantation in about 30 acres of land near Teisen village, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Churachandpur Binod Ranja told PTI over phone.

PTI COR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.