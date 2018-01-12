Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Markets continued their record- setting run for yet another session today with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs on robust buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex gained 88.90 points to end at 34,592.39, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points.

After opening on a strong footing, the Sensex advanced to hit a fresh lifetime high of 34,638.42 on the back of continued buying by domestic funds and retail investors but later declined to 34,342.16.

It finally settled 88.90 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 34,592.39, breaking its previous record closing of 34,503.49 hit in yesterday's trade.

The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 10,690.40 points, finished at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28 per cent.

It surpassed its previous record closing of 10,651.20 hit yesterday.

This was the sixth weekly gain in a row for the benchmarks. During the week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent. PTI SUN KPS DP SDG ABM .

