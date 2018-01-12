Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Seychelles Leader of the Opposition Wavel Ramkalawan today called on Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and expressed happiness over visiting the state from where his ancestors hailed.

Ramkalwan told the governor that he felt "great pride" in visiting Bihar and was "moved by the love and respect" showered on him when he visited his native Parsauni village in Gopalganj district.

Ramkalawan, whose great-grandfather had migrated from Bihar more than 100 years ago, came to India earlier this week to participate in the first PIO (persons of Indian origin) Parliamentarians Conference held at New Delhi.

According a warm welcome to the Seychelles leader, Malik told him about Bihar's "immense contribution" to India's glorious history and great men like Gautamm Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Gobind Singh, Emperor Ashoka, Chandragputa and Chanakya who were associated with the land.

Malik also told Ramkalawan that 'Satyagraha' was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in Champaran in Bihar and made him known to the people of the country.

The people from the state have carved out a niche for themselves in all parts of the world by virtue of their merit and hard work, he added.

The governor also presented the Seychelles leader with a memento during the meeting. PTI NAC KK KK .

