Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Star shuttler P V Sindhu today donated Rs 25 lakh prize money she won in a popular TV show for the cause of fighting against cancer.

"Padma Shri P V Sindhu, Olympic silver medalist, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardee has donated Rs 25 lakh prize money won in popular quiz program 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan," a release said.

Sindhu handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to veteran Telugu actor and chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, N Balakrishna, a son of legendary actor and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, the release issued by the hospital said.

Balakrishna appreciated Sindhu's decision to donate the money and said it would inspire others to join the fight against cancer, it added. PTI SJR NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.