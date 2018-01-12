Six injured after fire breaks out at toy factory
By PTI | Published: 12th January 2018 12:45 AM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 12:48 AM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Six people were today injured when cylinders exploded after a fire broke out at a toy factory in north east Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.
The fire started due to a short-circuit in the ground floor of a building that houses the toy factory, they added.
Fire-tenders reached the spot and six people, who were helping in the fire-fighting operations, were injured when the cylinders exploded, the police said.
They received seven to nine per cent burn injuries. PTI SLB KJ .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.