New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Six people were today injured when cylinders exploded after a fire broke out at a toy factory in north east Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said.

The fire started due to a short-circuit in the ground floor of a building that houses the toy factory, they added.

Fire-tenders reached the spot and six people, who were helping in the fire-fighting operations, were injured when the cylinders exploded, the police said.

They received seven to nine per cent burn injuries. PTI SLB KJ .

