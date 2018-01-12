Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) The governing body of SKIMS hospital today ratified the action taken against its three doctors for allegedly indulging in private practice and directed a full-fledged inquiry according to rules.

It also ratified the decision of relieving SKIMS Director Dr A G Ahangar of his duties and directing him to report to the general administration department (GAD).

The ratification of the orders, passed on January 6, comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, hearing a petition filed by Ahangar, stayed those orders till January 31, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner was removed last week by the Jammu and Kashmir government following a sting operation by a TV news channel.

The channel showed three senior doctors of the Sher-I- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here allegedly doing private practice in violation of a ban imposed by the government on the hospital's doctors.

While Ahangar was attached to the GAD, the doctors were suspended by the government through a separate order.

"The meeting in Jammu was chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also chairperson of the body," an official spokesperson said.

The SKIMS governing body also authorised its chairperson to order appropriate enquiry into the issues related to lack of supervision and control by Ahangar.

The body ratified the decision of entrusting Prof Omar Javed Shah with the charge of the Director and Ex Officio, Secretary to the government.

It also decided to constitute a small management committee to be set up by the SKIMS which shall meet periodically to monitor the functioning of the institute and recommend measures as would be required to improve overall functioning, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ NSD .

