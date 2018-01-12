Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) There was slight respite from biting cold in the western districts of West Bengal today, though the northern districts in the state reeled under very cold day and night temperatures.

Coochbehar recorded the coldest night temperature in the state's plains at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature rose to 15.6 degrees Celsius as dense fog engulfed the district, the Met department said.

Neighbouring Jalpaiguri was the second coldest at 6.3 degrees Celsius, with day temperature at 19 degrees Celsius.

In the Gangetic plains, Krishnagar was the coldest at 6.6 degrees Celsius, while Sriniketan was a notch higher at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Asansol 8.7 degrees Celsius, Bankura 9.8 degrees Celsius and Burdwan 10 degrees Celsius in the western part of the state were warmer in the night by a couple of degrees as the cold wave conditions abated in these districts.

In Kolkata, the mercury levels in the night went down to 11.9 degrees Celsius and its highest was 23.5 degrees Celsius in the day, both of which are two degrees below normal, according to the Met department. PTI AMR KK KJ .

