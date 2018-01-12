Soldier injured in landmine explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri
Published: 12th January 2018

SRINAGAR: A soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said today.
The soldier, who was part of patrolling team, was injured when he stepped on a landmine near the LoC on Wednesday, an Army official said.
He said the injured soldier was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here and his condition is now stable.