Kochi, Jan 12 (PTI) A nine-member Sri Lankan Tri-Services delegation, headed by Secretary of Defence Kapila Waidyaratne, paid a two-day visit to the Southern Naval Command here, in order to strengthen the India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties.

During their visit, the Sri Lankan delegation had discussions with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral AR Karve on matters of mutual interest to both countries, including aspects related to training conducted by the Indian Navy for Sri Lankan trainees at various units of SNC, a defence release said today.

The delegation also visited Water Survival Training Facility (a facility which trains the aviation crew in survival techniques in case of an aircraft crash at sea), Flight and Tactical Simulator (helicopter flight training simulator), Ship Handling Simulator and Joint Operations Centre, Kochi, the release said.

India's naval cooperation with Sri Lanka today covers a wide spectrum of activities, ranging from training to operations and includes Capability Building and Capacity Augmentation, coordinated patrolling along the common maritime border, as well as port calls.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the 5th India-Sri Lanka Annual Defence Dialogue held in New Delhi from January 8 to 9.

The delegation departed for Colombo today. PTI TGB CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.