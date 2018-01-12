Victoria (Seychelles), Jan 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today said diaspora linkages between India and Seychelles are among the strongest and the presence of the Indian Ocean has actually connected them.

Mahajan, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the island nation, attended the 'Pravasi Bharatiya' celebrations here in Victoria, the capital city of the Seychelles.

Relations between the two nations are characterised by historical ties, cultural linkages, friendship, and understanding with a view to moving forward together, Mahajan was quoted as saying in an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

She said "Seychelles enjoys the unbound love, affection and unconditional support of India".

Appreciating the role of Indians in development of Seychelles, she said Indian nationals have been among the earliest inhabitants of the islands and have evolved over the decades to constitute the heart and soul of the Seychelles.

Indians have not only enriched Seychellois culture and imbibed it, but have also proved their mettle in diverse fields thereby contributing to the country's industrial and economic development, she added.

"Diaspora linkages between India and Seychelles are among the strongest and the presence of the Indian Ocean has actually connected them," she said.

The goodwill generated by the diaspora has contributed profoundly to the strong and vibrant relationship between India and Seychelles, she added.

Mahajan attended various sessions of the 24th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) held in Victoria from January 8-11 and also delivered the keynote address. PTI JTR KUN .

