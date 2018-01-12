Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) The cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have crushed 149.40 lakh quintal of sugarcane and produced over 13.72 lakh quintals of sugar so far during the ongoing crushing season.

While stating this here today, a spokesman of Sugarfed said that cooperative sugar mill Shahabad has so far crushed a maximum of 26.57 lakh quintals of sugarcane and has produced over 2.57 lakh quintals of sugar, followed by cooperative sugar mill Rohtak which has crushed 22.90 lakh quintals of sugarcane, producing over 2.05 lakh quintals of sugar.

He said Cooperative Sugar Mill Kaithal has crushed 15.62 lakh quintals of sugarcane and has produced over 1.45 lakh quintals of sugar, Cooperative Sugar Mill Meham crushed 14.89 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 1.33 lakh quintals of sugar while Cooperative Sugar Mill Karnal crushed 13.83 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 1.31 lakh quintals of sugar.

Similarly, Gohana sugar mill has crushed lakh 13.44 quintals of sugarcane, producing over 1.15 lakh quintals of sugar, Jind sugar mill has crushed 10.88 lakh quintals and produced 97,185 quintal of sugar, Panipat sugar mill crushed 10.72 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced 98,275 quintals of sugar.

Sonipat sugar mill has crushed 10.53 lakh quintals of sugarcane, producing 98,300 quintals of sugar and Palwal sugar mill crushed 10.02 lakh quintals of sugarcane and thus produced 90,475 quintals of sugar.

Apart from this, Assandh sugar mill has crushed 13.40 lakh quintals of sugarcane, producing over 1.14 lakh quintals of sugar.

So far, the average recovery of sugar from cooperative sugar mills has been 9.55 per cent, he said. PTI VSD MKJ .

