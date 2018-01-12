Sagar Kochi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church today appointed bishops to dioceses of Idukki in Kerala and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

The bishops were elected at the Syro-Malabar Synod held here.

John Nellikunnel, till now secretary of the corporate education agency of the Eparchy of Idukki, was canonically elected to the office of bishop of the Eparchy of Idukki, the church said here.

Pope Francis, receiving the request of the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, has appointed James Athikalam as the new bishop of the Eparchy of Sagar, it said.

He was the director of the Nirmal Jyoti Mental Health Programme in Bhopal. PTI TGB ANB .

