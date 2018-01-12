Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman from Tanzania was today arrested for possessing a forged visa.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said that Mary Daudi Gwalti's case came to light while verifying the documents of foreign nationals during a check carried out in the area by Calangute police.

"While checking a guest house at Gaurawado, Calangute, the Tanzanian national was found. On sending her documents to the Foreigners Registration Office in Panaji, it was found that the visa was forged," said Dalvi.

She has been arrested under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and further investigations are underway, the official added. PTI RPS BNM .

