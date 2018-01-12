New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Tata Steel today said its actual saleable steel output in the country during April-December of of the ongoing fiscal increased by 12.4 per cent to 9.24 million tonne(MT).

The company's saleable steel production in the year-ago period stood at 8.22 MT (actual), Tata Steel said in a statement.

In the third quarter of 2017-18, the saleable steel output increased by 3 per cent to 3.26 MT over 3.16 MT in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

The company said it achieved the "best ever quarterly sales of 3.3 MT in December quarter of 2017-18".

Tata Steel Group's annual crude steel capacity is at 27.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017.

The company has operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. PTI SID ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.