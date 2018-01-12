Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) The annual Critics' Choice Awards furthered the award prospects of "The Shape of Water" with Guillermo del Toro's film taking four awards home, including the best picture and director.

Horror drama "Get Out", which was snubbed at the Golden Globes, had a better run at the Critics Choice by bagging trophies for best original screenplay for directer-writer Jordan Peele and best sci-fi or horror movie.

Both Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") and Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") repeated their Golden Globes wins by taking home the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies, respectively.

In the television sphere, "Big Little Lies" and "The Handmaid's Tale" once again took the top honours. "Big Little Lies" won best limited series while Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard repeated their Globes triumph.

"The Handmaid's Tale" went home with the best drama and best actress (for Elizabeth Moss) trophies while Sterling K Brown won the best actor for "This Is Us".

Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" won the best comedy and best actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

"Wonder Woman" was accorded the best action film trophy while "The Big Sick" was adjudged best comedy film.

Coming-of-age gay drama "Call Me by Your Name" won the best adapted screenplay award for James Ivory.

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins presented Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer Award, an honour given to those who accurately portray women onscreen.

Actor James Franco, notably from the award function, received the won the award for best actor in a comedy and presenter Walton Goggins had to accept the award on Franco's behalf. Margot Robbie won the best actress in a comedy trophy.

In the technical categories, the winners were: "Blade Runner 2049" - best cinematography award; "The Shape of Water" - best production design; "Baby Driver" - best editing; "Phantom Thread" - best costume design; "The Darkest Hour" - best hair and makeup; and "War for the Planet of the Apes" - best visual effects.

The award ceremony was hosted by Olivia Munn and co-run by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. PTI RB BK .

