The Sports Gurukul launches 'TSG Football School'
Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Sporting organisation The Sports Gurukul (TSG) launched a football training school Â– 'TSG Football School' here today.
Through this initiative, TSG is determined to provide every child with an opportunity and platform to choose football as a part of their holistic overall development, a media release said.
The TSG Football School will conduct their training programs and clinics at the newly-laid world-class facilities at the All India Balkanji Bari ground in suburban Santacruz.
