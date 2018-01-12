Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Thieves used gas cutters to break open two ATMs here and steal Rs 20 lakh in cash around midnight today, police said.

Officials said that the theft at the ATMs of the Bank of India occurred in Dongargaon village within the limits of Hingna Police Station here.

Senior Police Inspector of Hingna Police Station, Moreshwar Barapatre said that bank employees used to down shutters at night hours and the thieves broke open the shutters to access the ATMs.

"It was well-planned and executed by an organised gang. After breaking the lock of the shutter, the thieves used gas cutters to open cash boxes of the ATMs and steal Rs 20 lakh cash," he informed.

The officials pointed out that CCTV cameras were not functioning since many months and there was no security guard either to guard the ATMs.

The official added that a case had been registered at Hingna police station and further investigations were underway. PTI COR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.