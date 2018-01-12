New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Army chief Bipin Rawat today said the threat of the use of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear weapons, collectively termed as CBRN, was becoming a "reality", particularly from "non-state actors".

Rawat said that unlike the conventional military, CBRN combat requires operations in a "highly unpredictable" environment, where the adversaries may use "asymmetrical" means to counter India.

"The threat of the use of CBRN weapons is indeed becoming a reality, particularly as a threat from non-state actors. Use of CBRN weapons could jeopardize life and property and take a long time to recover," Rawat said.

The chief of army staff made the remarks at the inauguration of a workshop on CBRN defence technologies at the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) headquarters here.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was scheduled to inaugurate the event, did not attend, citing pressing engagements elsewhere.

Rawat said in the absence of any restraint, the best way to keep the nation secure was to develop protection, technologies, equipment and systems and impart advanced training to soldiers.

"Unlike conventional warfare, CBRN combat requires operating in a highly unpredictable environment, where functioning of man and machine in perfect harmony would be desirable," he said. PTI SBR AAR .

