New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Three Afghan men have been arrested by customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country about 40 kg of saffron, according to an official statement today.

The accused were intercepted on their arrival from Kabul on Wednesday, it said.

"During examination of their baggage, 39.8 kg of saffron was recovered," the customs department said in the statement.

The value of the saffron, which has been seized, is about Rs 30.56 lakh, it said, adding the three men have been arrested. PTI AKV NSD .

