Cuttack, Jan 12 (PTI) The city police today arrested three BJP leaders of Cuttack for their alleged involvement in pelting stones at the police during the partyÂ’s agitation in front of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) here yesterday.

The police arrested city BJP president Laxmidhar Pradhan, youth leader Debashis Ghosh and Jyoti Ranjan Palei.

They were booked under various sections of IPC.

During the BJP gherao of the CMC, the protesters entered into a clash with the police when the latter stopped them from marching towards the CMC office. During the clash, a senior police officer was injured when a stone hit his forehead.

The three BJP leaders were produced before a court which remanded them to 15-days judicial custody. PTI COR AAM RG .

