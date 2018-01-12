Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) The anti-narcotic squad of Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department arrested three persons and seized more than 11 lakh pseudoephedrine tablets from their possession here, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said today.

The tablets worth around Rs 44.28 lakh weighed around 123 kilogram, the spokesperson said.

The department officials and the Young Mizo Association's (YMA) anti-drug squad seized the tablets during a joint operation yesterday night, the spokesperson said.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson added. PTI HCV SBN .

