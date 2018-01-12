Mandla (MP), January 12 (PTI) A tigress and two cubs have strayed out of the Kanha Tiger Reserve and entered Mawai town here.

The town, inhabited predominantly by the Gaud and Baiga tribals, is about 25 kilometres from the boundaries of Kanha Tiger Reserve, forest officials pointed out.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omkar Kalesh confirmed that the tigress and two cubs were seen near Mawai Police Station yesterday evening.

Mandla Forest Range Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) PP Titari said a team comprising forest and police personnel have been keeping a watch on the tigress and her cubs.

Titari said that the tigress probably ventured out of the reserve in a bid to save her cubs from a tiger. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM .

