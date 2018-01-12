Coimbatore, Jan 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said today his government will take all steps to protect the firework industry in the state and urged the Centre to bring in amendment to exempt them from the ambit of the Environment (Protection) Act.

He said firecracker factories in Sivakasi were on indefinite strike and government will place the facts when a case related to it comes up in Supreme Court on January 22.

Besides, the government will also urge the Centre to bring in amendment in the present act to safeguard the industry, which was on an indefinite strike from December 23, Palaniswami said.

When asked about party rebel T T V Dhinakaran, the chief minister quipped, "Let us talk about good things and good people on the auspicious occasion of Pongal." Later, Palaniswami took part in Pongal celebrations organised by the Airport authorities here.

The Supreme Court had on October 13 banned the sale of firecrackers in the national capital till October 31 while dismissing traders' plea for permission to sell crackers for at least a day or two before Diwali on October 19, 2017. PTI NVM DIP .

