New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Information about festivals and events at tourism sites across the country is now at one's fingertips, with Union Minister of State for Tourism K J ALphons launching mobile app -- Incredible India Digital Calendar-2018.

The application is like a planner and is available on Android and iOS platforms.

"This digital calendar can also be used as a personal planner. It has information on festivals and events happening in the country and will also allow user to create and manage personal events, get regular notifications on upcoming festivals and events, allow set up of customise reminders for individual events and share with their contacts," the tourism ministry said.

The minister also launched The Incredible India Desk Calendar - 2018, which profiles 12 different kinds of travellers and suggests appropriate destinations for them.

The theme of the desk calendar is "India for Everyone", showcasing the country's incredible tourist destinations. PTI ASG NSD .

