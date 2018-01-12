Washington, Jan 12 (AFP) US President Donald Trump today suggested he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but refused to say if the two had spoken.

"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong- Un," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised." The paper reported that Trump would not be drawn on whether contacts had already been initiated between the two foes.

Washington and Pyongyang are in a standoff over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, which could be used to target the United States and her allies.

Trump has repeatedly insulted the North Korean leader, describing him as mad and a "rocket man." Asked if he had spoken to Kim, Trump said "I don't want to comment on it. I'm not saying I have or haven't. I just don't want to comment." (AFP) CK .

