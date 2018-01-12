Washington, Jan 12 (AFP) US President Donald Trump today reiterated support for "a merit based system of immigration," following outrage after he reportedly called African and other nations "shithole" countries.

"I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level," he said in a tweet.

"I want safety and security for our people." (AFP) CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.