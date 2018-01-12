Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 12 (PTI) Two members of outlawed Trutiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist), have been killed in an encounter with security personnel near Donaikala village in Hazaribag district, police said today.

The district police found out from its sources yesterday that a group of TPC activists have assembled at a stone crusher site to extract levy, Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray said.

"The miscreants tried to set ablaze equipment and beat up the labourers at the crusher but a joint team of district police and CRPF personnel rushed to the spot, forcing them to flee," he said.

Undaunted, the TPC men then moved to another crusher unit nearby but the security personnel tailed them, Birtheray said.

"The activists started firing indiscriminately as soon as it saw police approaching them. The security personnel retaliated, killing two rebels on spot," the SP said.

Police have recovered the bodies and launched a massive search operation following the incident, he said, adding that the identities of the two activists were yet to be established.

Two rifles, including an AK-47, 210 live cartridges, 4 magazines, mobile phones and Maoist literature were recovered from the site of the encounter, Birtheray added. PTI BS RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.