Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to vice chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges in the state expecting them to ensure academic ambience in the premises so that students are not influenced by any propaganda or anti-social elements.

He also emphasised on better dialogue between students and the university to avoid any confrontation and said the problems of students, if any, should be resolved on priority.

"It is expected of the VCs and principals to maintain academic ambience in the premises of universities and colleges so that students are not influenced by any propaganda or anti-social elements," Adityanath said in his letter.

"The activities of unscrupulous elements in hostels should be kept on watch and outsiders' influence on students should be take care of," he said, suggesting installation of CCTV cameras in campuses.

The chief minister said security of new comers should be ensured, incidents of ragging should be checked and strict disciplinary action should be initiated against those involved in such activities.

"Initiatives of state and Centre like Stand up India, Start up India, Clean India, Digital India should be briefed to students. Points related to national unity and integrity should be included in the syllabus and students should be told about moral values," he said.

Adityanath also emphasised on meeting between head of departments with parents and regular classes in universities and colleges.

He also suggested holding of seminars and conferences and inter-university programmes for grooming students. PTI ABN SMI NSD .

